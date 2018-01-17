FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 4:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India cuts 2017/18 extra market borrowing needs by 60 percent to $3.1 billion: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has cut its additional market borrowing requirement by more than half for the fiscal year ending in March to 200 billion rupees ($3.13 billion), Economics Affairs Secretary S.C. Garg said on twitter.

The news sent benchmark 10-year bond yields down over 15 basis points.

Last month, the finance ministry had said that the government is likely to borrow additional 500 billion rupees ($7.79 billion) in 2017/18 fiscal year that ends in March.

($1 = 63.8850 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Malini Menon

