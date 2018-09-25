April-August fiscal deficit at 94.7 percent of full-year target

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday a fiscal deficit of 5.9 trillion rupees ($81.4 billion) for April-August, or 94.7 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 96.1 percent a year earlier.

FILE PHOTO: An attendant at a fuel station arranges rupee notes in Kolkata, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Net tax receipts in the first five months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were 3.66 trillion rupees, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2017/18.

($1 = 72.6500 Indian rupees)