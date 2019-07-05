Money News
India raises import duties on gold, other precious metals

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has raised the import duties on gold and other precious metals to 12.5% from 10%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her first federal budget speech on Friday, which may boost smuggling in the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer.

Shares of jewellery makers such as Titan and PC Jeweller fell as much as 5% after the announcement.

Jewellery trade associations have asked India’s government to reduce gold import duties, which has caused a surge in smuggling.

India, which vies with China as the world’s top gold consumer, raised import taxes on the metal to 10% in a series of hikes to August 2013 as policymakers attempted to narrow a gaping current account deficit and arrest a decline in the rupee.

