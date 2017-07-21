India considering to change financial year to Jan-Dec: Jaitley

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country's financial year to January-December from April-March.
"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of parliament.
He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.
