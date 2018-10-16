India may look to raise 200 billion rupees via buybacks in state-run companies: TVs

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India may look to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) in 2018/19 fiscal year via buyback of shares in state-run companies including Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC), local TV channels reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

A customer hands currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

This could help the government partly meet its budgetary target of raising 800 billion rupees ($10.86 billion) through sale of its stake in state companies in the current fiscal year.

Last month, ONGC sought an exemption from the government request to buy back government-held shares in the company and said it needed the funds for its own capital expenditures.

($1 = 73.6950 Indian rupees)