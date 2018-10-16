FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 16, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

India may look to raise 200 billion rupees via buybacks in state-run companies: TVs

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India may look to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) in 2018/19 fiscal year via buyback of shares in state-run companies including Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC), local TV channels reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

A customer hands currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

This could help the government partly meet its budgetary target of raising 800 billion rupees ($10.86 billion) through sale of its stake in state companies in the current fiscal year.

Last month, ONGC sought an exemption from the government request to buy back government-held shares in the company and said it needed the funds for its own capital expenditures.

($1 = 73.6950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.