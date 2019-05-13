India's April core consumer inflation seen around 4.53%-4.57% - analysts

Shoppers ride escalators inside a store at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen between 4.53% and 4.57% in April, much below 5.02-5.08% seen in March, according to two analysts who estimated it from the inflation figures released on Monday.

India’s annual retail inflation picked up in April to 2.92 percent, compared with 2.86 percent in March and slightly below a median forecast of 2.97 percent in a Reuters poll, government data showed.