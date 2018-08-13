July core CPI inflation seen around 6.2 percent - analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core annual consumer price inflation was seen around 6.2 percent in July, easing slightly from 6.3 percent in the previous month, according to two analysts.

Shoppers ride escalators inside a store at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India’s retail inflation rate eased to 4.17 percent in July after touching a five-month high of 5.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday, helped by smaller increases in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast July’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 4.51 percent, compared with June’s 5.00 percent.