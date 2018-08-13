FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
August 13, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

July core CPI inflation seen around 6.2 percent - analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core annual consumer price inflation was seen around 6.2 percent in July, easing slightly from 6.3 percent in the previous month, according to two analysts.

Shoppers ride escalators inside a store at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India’s retail inflation rate eased to 4.17 percent in July after touching a five-month high of 5.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday, helped by smaller increases in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast July’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 4.51 percent, compared with June’s 5.00 percent.

Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.