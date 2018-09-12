FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 12, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

India's August core CPI inflation seen around 6 percent: analysts

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s core annual consumer price inflation was seen around 6 percent in August, according to three analysts.

Shoppers walk past stores at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The annual retail inflation eased to 3.69 percent in August from 4.17 percent in July, the statistics ministry said on Wednesday, helped by smaller increases in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation likely eased to 3.86 percent, below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target in August.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.