India's August core CPI inflation seen around 6 percent: analysts

(Reuters) - India’s core annual consumer price inflation was seen around 6 percent in August, according to three analysts.

Shoppers walk past stores at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The annual retail inflation eased to 3.69 percent in August from 4.17 percent in July, the statistics ministry said on Wednesday, helped by smaller increases in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation likely eased to 3.86 percent, below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target in August.