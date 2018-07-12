India's June core CPI inflation seen around 6.3 percent - analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core annual consumer price inflation was seen around 6.3 percent in June, firming up slightly from 6.1 percent in the previous month, according to three analysts.

An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The headline consumer price index inflation rate accelerated to a five-month high of 5.0 percent in June, government data showed on Thursday, driven by higher fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast June’s annual increase in the retail inflation at 5.30 percent, compared with May’s 4.87 percent.