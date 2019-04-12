India's March core inflation seen at 5.02-5.08 percent - analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen between 5.02 percent and 5.08 percent in March, compared with 5.3-5.4 percent in February, according to three analysts who estimated from inflation figures released on Friday.

India’s annual retail inflation picked up in March to 2.86 percent compared with 2.57 percent in February, and slightly higher than a median forecast of 2.80 percent in a Reuters poll, government data showed.