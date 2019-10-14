India's Sept core inflation seen in 4%-4.02% range: three analysts

A man carries a sack filled with cabbage at a wholesale market in Mumbai, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen between 4% and 4.02% in September, compared with a range of 4.20%-4.25% in August, according to three analysts who estimated from inflation figures released on Monday.

India’s retail inflation rate rose to 3.99% in September, driven by higher food prices, the government said, close to the central bank’s 4% medium-term inflation target.

Annual retail inflation in September was much-higher compared with 3.21% in the previous month, and analysts’ forecasts.