October 12, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's September core consumer inflation at around 5.8 percent - analysts

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was seen at 5.8 percent in September, compared with around 6 percent in August, four analysts estimated from the inflation numbers released on Friday.

A worker grinds a metal gate inside a household furniture manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad, India, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India’s retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September from August’s 3.69 percent, government data showed on Friday, lower than the 4.0 percent that analysts polled by Reuters had estimated.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Krishna V Kurup and Sharnya G; Editing by Vyas Mohan

