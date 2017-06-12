FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's retail inflation eases to lowest since 2012
June 12, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 months ago

India's retail inflation eases to lowest since 2012

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was lower than the 2.60 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started publishing an economy-wide consumer price index in 2012.

Consumer prices rose 2.99 percent on year in April.

Retail food prices fell 1.05 percent last month from a year ago, compared with a 0.61 percent gain in April. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

