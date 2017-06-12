FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's May consumer inflation eases to lowest since 2012
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's May consumer inflation eases to lowest since 2012

2 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation
             eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down
by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.
    The rise was lower than the 2.60 percent forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India
started publishing an economy-wide consumer price index in 2012.
    Consumer prices rose 2.99 percent on year in April.
    Retail food prices fell 1.05 percent last month from a year
ago, compared with a 0.61 percent gain in April.
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX          (WEIGHING)  May         April  Pct change
    FOOD & BEVERAGES     45.86     133.7       133.5   +0.15
    FUEL AND LIGHT        6.84     129.4       129.8   -0.31
    CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR   6.53     137.2       137.0   +0.15
    HOUSING              10.07     132.1       131.7   -0.46
    PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.    2.38     146.2       145.4   +0.55
    SERVICES (MISC)      28.32     125.3       125.1   +0.16
    GENERAL INDEX       100.00     131.4       131.1   +0.23
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

 (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)

