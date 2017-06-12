TABLE-India's May consumer inflation eases to lowest since 2012

June 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday. The rise was lower than the 2.60 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started publishing an economy-wide consumer price index in 2012. Consumer prices rose 2.99 percent on year in April. Retail food prices fell 1.05 percent last month from a year ago, compared with a 0.61 percent gain in April. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) May April Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 133.7 133.5 +0.15 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 129.4 129.8 -0.31 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 137.2 137.0 +0.15 HOUSING 10.07 132.1 131.7 -0.46 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 146.2 145.4 +0.55 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 125.3 125.1 +0.16 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 131.4 131.1 +0.23 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)