Economic News
March 8, 2019 / 12:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Share of foreign investors in Indian public debt down to 3.6 percent: government

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The share of foreign portfolio investors in India’s public debt declined to 3.6 percent at the end of December 2018 from 4.5 percent a year earlier, data released by the government showed on Friday.

The public debt has gone up by nearly 1.4 trillion rupees in the quarter ending December to 83.4 trillion rupees ($1.19 trillion) as the government increased its borrowings from domestic financial institutions to fund its budgeted spending, the data showed.

($1 = 70.1450 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below