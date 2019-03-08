Share of foreign investors in Indian public debt down to 3.6 percent: government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The share of foreign portfolio investors in India’s public debt declined to 3.6 percent at the end of December 2018 from 4.5 percent a year earlier, data released by the government showed on Friday.

The public debt has gone up by nearly 1.4 trillion rupees in the quarter ending December to 83.4 trillion rupees ($1.19 trillion) as the government increased its borrowings from domestic financial institutions to fund its budgeted spending, the data showed.

($1 = 70.1450 Indian rupees)