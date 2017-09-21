FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India considering $7.7 bln stimulus spending in 2017/18 - govt sources
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 21, 2017 / 11:33 AM / a month ago

India considering $7.7 bln stimulus spending in 2017/18 - govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering a plan to loosen the fiscal deficit target so that it could spend an additional 500 billion rupees ($7.7 billion) in the financial year ending in March 2018, two government sources said on Thursday.

Both the officials declined to be named as the plan, aimed at reviving economic growth, is still to be made public.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was looking for ways to lift economic growth, which slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the quarter to end-June. ($1 = 64.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.