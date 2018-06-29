FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
June 29, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

India says April-May fiscal deficit at 55.3 percent of full-year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday a fiscal deficit of 3.45 trillion rupees ($50.37 billion) during April-May period, or 55.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 68.3 percent a year ago.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends next March were 1.02 trillion rupees, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2017/18.

($1 = 68.4925 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.