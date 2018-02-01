FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:49 AM / a day ago

India's April-Dec fiscal deficit touches 113.6 percent of full-year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a fiscal deficit of 6.21 trillion rupees ($97.27 billion) for April-December or 113.6 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March.

Net tax receipts in the first nine months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 9.0 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.

India has upwardly revised its fiscal deficit target to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2017/18 fiscal year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told parliament earlier while unveiling the budget for the next fiscal year.

($1 = 63.8400 rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon
