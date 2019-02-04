India's April-December fiscal deficit narrows to 7.01 trillion rupees - government

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to 7.01 trillion rupees ($97.80 billion), or 112.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

In April-November, the country’s fiscal deficit was 7.17 trillion rupees, or about 115 percent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March were 9.36 trillion rupees, the data showed.

The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 percent.

($1 = 71.7200 Indian rupees)