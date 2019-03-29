India's April-February fiscal deficit at 134 percent of financial year target

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s April-February fiscal deficit touched 8.51 trillion rupees ($123.07 billion), or 134.2 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Earlier in February, while presenting the annual budget for 2019/20, the government had revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 percent budgeted target.

($1 = 69.1500 Indian rupees)