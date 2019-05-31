India's April fiscal deficit at 22% of budgeted target: government

An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit in April stood at 1.57 trillion rupees ($22.52 billion), or 22.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first month of the fiscal year were 716.37 billion rupees, while total expenditure was 2.55 trillion rupees, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4% for 2019/20, same as 2018/19.

($1 = 69.7020 Indian rupees)