February 26, 2019 / 11:24 AM / in an hour

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 121.5 percent of full-year target

1 Min Read

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s April-January fiscal deficit touched 7.7 trillion rupees ($108.36 billion), or 121.5 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, while presenting the annual budget for 2019/20, the government had revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 percent budgeted target.

($1 = 71.0575 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

