FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Money News
February 28, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

India's April-January fiscal deficit touches 113.7 percent of full-year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday a fiscal deficit of 6.77 trillion rupees ($103.72 billion) for April-January or 113.7 percent of the target originally set for the fiscal year that ends in March.

Net tax receipts in the first ten months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 9.7 trillion rupees, government data showed.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget for 2018/19 said the fiscal deficit target for the current year has been raised to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.2 percent.

($1 = 65.2700 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.