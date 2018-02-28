India's April-January fiscal deficit touches 113.7 percent of full-year target

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday a fiscal deficit of 6.77 trillion rupees ($103.72 billion) for April-January or 113.7 percent of the target originally set for the fiscal year that ends in March.

Net tax receipts in the first ten months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 9.7 trillion rupees, government data showed.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget for 2018/19 said the fiscal deficit target for the current year has been raised to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.2 percent.

($1 = 65.2700 Indian rupees)