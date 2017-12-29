FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's April-Nov fiscal deficit hits 112 percent of full-year target
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 29, 2017 / 8:29 AM / in 2 days

India's April-Nov fiscal deficit hits 112 percent of full-year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a fiscal deficit of 6.12 trillion rupees ($95.77 billion) for April-November, or 112 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 6.99 trillion rupees ($109.39 billion), government data showed on Friday.

On Wednesday, the finance ministry said it would borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($7.82 billion) this fiscal year that could lead to it breaching its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product.

($1 = 63.9250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.