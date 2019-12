A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit in the first eight months through November stood at 8.08 trillion rupees ($113.20 billion), or 114.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts in the April-November period was 7.51 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 18.20 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 71.3800 rupees)