A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit in the first seven months through October stood at 7.2 trillion rupees ($100.32 billion), or 102.4% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the April-October period was 6.83 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 16.55 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 71.7700 Indian rupees)