RPT-India's April-Dec fiscal deficit touches 113.6 pct of full-year target

(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India reported a fiscal deficit of 6.21 trillion rupees ($97.27 billion) for April-December or 113.6 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March.

Net tax receipts in the first nine months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 9.0 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.

India has upwardly revised its fiscal deficit target to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2017/18 fiscal year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told parliament earlier while unveiling the federal budget for the next fiscal year.