India hopes GDP growth will recover in Sept quarter: finmin official
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
November 24, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a day ago

India hopes GDP growth will recover in Sept quarter: finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country’s economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The country will release its gross domestic product data for the quarter on Nov. 30. In the June quarter, economic growth unexpectedly slid to a three-year low of 5.7 percent.

“I think the decline path is bottomed out,” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
