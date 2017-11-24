FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India hopes GDP growth will recover in Sept quarter: finmin official
#Money News
November 24, 2017 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

India hopes GDP growth will recover in Sept quarter: finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country’s economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The country will release its gross domestic product data for the quarter on Nov. 30. In the June quarter, economic growth unexpectedly slid to a three-year low of 5.7 percent.

“I think the decline path is bottomed out,” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
