Nirmala Sitharaman to meet press amid stimulus expectations

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers a speech in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth.

Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%. Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.