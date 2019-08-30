Expert View: India's economic growth slows to 5.0% in April-June quarter

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s economy had annual growth of 5.0% in the April-June quarter, the slowest in more than six years, dragged down by weak consumer demand and private investments, government data showed on Friday.

A labourer welds an iron pillar at a building material factory in an industrial area in Dasna, in Uttar Pradesh, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast annual growth of 5.7% for April-June, compared with a 5.8% rise the previous quarter. For April-June 2018, India reported 8% growth.

COMMENTARY

A PRASANNA, HEAD-FIXED INCOME RESEARCH, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

“Q1 GDP data was much weaker than what we had anticipated. The manufacturing, finance, insurance, real estate sectors have seen particularly weak growth.”

“Sentiment and activity levels have been weak in the current quarter as well. Government steps and monetary easing should help growth pick up in H2. Still, the full-year growth is likely to be weak at 6.5% with a downside bias.

“We expect the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to react to this data by again cutting repo rate in the October policy by a minimum of 25 basis points.”

ANAGHA DEODHAR, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

“We were expecting Q1 growth of around 5.7%. Given that the actual number is sharply below our expectation (at 5%), we believe the full-year growth could be around 6.5%-6.6%.”

“We expect a rate cut in the October (monetary policy) review.

“While there are clearly signs of economic slowdown, a high base is also partly to be blamed. Slowdown in the auto sector, which accounts for a large chunk of manufacturing activity, clearly played a drag on growth.

“The stimulus measures they (government) announced last week are inadequate to boost growth. Today, they announced merging of PSBs (public sector banks). Although PSB capitalisation is positive to some extent, the measures are too little too late.

“It will have to be a mix of monetary and fiscal measures. Although fiscal measures are better targeted, the government doesn’t have enough room. Sector-specific sops and smooth GST refunds to exporters are some of the things they (government) can work on.”

RAJESH CHERUVE, CIO, VALIDUS WEALTH, MUMBAI

“While the data is backward looking, markets had been anticipating the slowdown correctly by selling off in the last few weeks. The confirmation of dampening in the manufacturing sector remains a stand-out: growing only 0.6% yoy vs. 12% yoy (Q1FY19).”

“The government too seemed to have caught a drift of the brakes being slammed on the nation’s GDP and the 5% growth delivered has clearly underwhelmed expectations of 5.7%. The finance minister has been vigorously spewing out reform after reform over the last week, albeit admittedly, they were more of the same: PSU recapitalisations and their mergers.

“No doubt, the NHAI’s (National Highways Authority of India) mounting debt would also be looming on the sovereign balance sheets in one way or another. Resorting to monetary policy easing could be back on the cards again unless the government comes up with a credible, detailed use of the RBI’s windfall dividends.”

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

“National accounts data is consistent with the picture suggested by leading indicators for Q1, FY20. GDP growth has decelerated to 5% - the lowest since Q4, FY13.”

“There is an acute slowdown in the manufacturing and agri sectors on the back of a slowdown in aggregate demand - both consumption and investment demand.

“Except for mining activity and power generation, all other productive sectors have slowed on a y-o-y basis. In our opinion, the weight of structural factors has gone up in the slowdown and mere monetary stimulus may not work beyond a limit.”

GOURAV KUMAR, PRINCIPAL RESEARCH ANALYST AT FUNDSINDIA.COM, CHENNAI

“Given the indications we have seen in the past few months, growth was expected to be slow. However, 5% is far below street estimates of 5.6%-5.7% and does come as a surprise. This was primarily driven by lower growth in private consumption.”

“Manufacturing growth staying almost flat is also worrying and immediate steps are needed to revitalise this sector. An overall recovery may take another couple of quarters as the NBFC sector is still recovering from the liquidity crisis.”