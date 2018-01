NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Friday said it expects economic growth to slow down to 6.5 percent in the fiscal year ending in March from 7.1 percent a year earlier.

Most private economists have pared India’s growth forecast to 6.2 to 6.5 percent for the 2017/18 fiscal year, citing the impact of the chaotic launch of Goods and Services Tax in July on business activities. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)