Economic News
November 30, 2018 / 12:14 PM / in an hour

Indian economy grows 7.1 percent in September quarter

1 Min Read

A worker carries pieces of wood at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1 percent in the July-September quarter from a more than two-year high of 8.2 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Friday.

The latest quarter’s annual pace of growth was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.4 percent.

India’s $2.6 trillion economy, Asia’s third largest, grew 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter of 2017, the data released by the statistics ministry showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.