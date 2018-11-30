Indian economy grows 7.1 percent in September quarter

A worker carries pieces of wood at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1 percent in the July-September quarter from a more than two-year high of 8.2 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Friday.

The latest quarter’s annual pace of growth was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.4 percent.

India’s $2.6 trillion economy, Asia’s third largest, grew 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter of 2017, the data released by the statistics ministry showed.