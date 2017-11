NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s economy grew 6.3 percent in the three months ending in September from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

A man makes iron frying pans at his workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of 6.4 percent in the quarter.