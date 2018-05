NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian economy is expected to grow between 7.3 to 7.5 percent in the March quarter, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told CNBC-TV 18 news channel on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

The government will release GDP data on Thursday around 1200 GMT.

Garg said the country was expected to grow at 6.7 percent in the 2017/18 financial year that ended in March.