REFILE-India's economy grows 7.2 pct y/y in Dec qtr - govt

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s economy grew 7.2 percent in the three months ending in December from a year earlier, faster than an upwardly revised 6.5 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of 6.9 percent in the quarter.

India revised its 2017/18 GDP growth forecast to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent earlier. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)