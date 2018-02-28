FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 28, 2018 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

TABLE-Indian economy grows 7.2 pct y/y in Dec qtr - govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's economy              grew 7.2
percent in the three months ending in December from a year
earlier, faster than an upwardly revised 6.5 percent in the
previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of
6.9 percent in the quarter.
    India revised its 2017/18 GDP growth forecast to 6.6 percent
from 6.5 percent earlier.
   
----------------------------------------------------------------
ITEM                                 Q3FY18    Q2FY17    Q3FY17
Agriculture, forestry & fishery       4.1         2.7       7.5
Mining & quarrying                   -0.1         7.1      12.1
Manufacturing                         8.1         6.9       8.1
Electricity, gas & water supply       6.1         7.7       9.5
Construction                          6.8         2.8       2.8
Trade, hotels, transport & comm.      9.0         9.3       7.5
Financing, insurance, real estate     6.7         6.4       2.8
Public admin, defence, other services 7.2         5.6      10.6
GVA at basic prices                   6.7         6.2       6.9
GDP at constant prices                7.2         6.5       6.8
All figures in percentage
----------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
All figures are provisional.

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.