TABLE-Indian economy grows 7.2 pct y/y in Dec qtr - govt

Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 7.2 percent in the three months ending in December from a year earlier, faster than an upwardly revised 6.5 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual growth of 6.9 percent in the quarter. India revised its 2017/18 GDP growth forecast to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q3FY18 Q2FY17 Q3FY17 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 4.1 2.7 7.5 Mining & quarrying -0.1 7.1 12.1 Manufacturing 8.1 6.9 8.1 Electricity, gas & water supply 6.1 7.7 9.5 Construction 6.8 2.8 2.8 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.0 9.3 7.5 Financing, insurance, real estate 6.7 6.4 2.8 Public admin, defence, other services 7.2 5.6 10.6 GVA at basic prices 6.7 6.2 6.9 GDP at constant prices 7.2 6.5 6.8 All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. All figures are provisional. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)