TABLE-India's economic growth quickens to 6.3 pct in Sept quarter

Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 6.3 percent in the three months ending in September from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday. ------------------------------------------------------------- ITEM Q2FY18 Q1FY18 Q2FY17 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 1.7 2.3 4.1 Mining & quarrying 5.5 -0.7 -1.3 Manufacturing 7.0 1.2 7.7 Electricity, gas & water supply 7.6 7.0 5.1 Construction 2.6 2.0 4.3 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.9 11.1 7.7 Financing, insurance, real estate 5.7 6.4 7.0 Public admin, defence, other services 6.0 9.5 9.5 GVA at basic prices 6.1 5.6 6.8 GDP at constant prices 6.3 5.7 7.5 All figures in percentage ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. All figures are provisional. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)