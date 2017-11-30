FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's economic growth quickens to 6.3 pct in Sept quarter
#Domestic News
November 30, 2017 / 12:28 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India's economic growth quickens to 6.3 pct in Sept quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's economy              grew 6.3
percent in the three months ending in September from a year
earlier, faster than a provisional 5.7 percent in the previous
quarter, government data showed on Thursday.             
   
   
-------------------------------------------------------------
ITEM                                  Q2FY18    Q1FY18  Q2FY17
Agriculture, forestry & fishery          1.7     2.3     4.1
Mining & quarrying                       5.5    -0.7    -1.3
Manufacturing                            7.0     1.2     7.7
Electricity, gas & water supply          7.6     7.0     5.1
Construction                             2.6     2.0     4.3
Trade, hotels, transport & comm.         9.9    11.1     7.7
Financing, insurance, real estate        5.7     6.4     7.0
Public admin, defence, other services    6.0     9.5     9.5
GVA at basic prices                      6.1     5.6     6.8
GDP at constant prices                   6.3     5.7     7.5
All figures in percentage
----------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
All figures are provisional.

 (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
