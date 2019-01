A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2018. Picture taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in November grew 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since June 2017, government data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a growth of 4.1 percent for November.

November’s growth was much slower than an upwardly revised 8.4 percent year-on-year increase in October, the data showed.