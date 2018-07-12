India's industrial output grows 3.2 percent in May

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output grew 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.2 percent growth in output compared with a 4.9 percent year-over-year increase in April.

Manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of industrial output, grew 2.8 percent in May, slower than a 5.2 percent rise in April, as domestic demand slowed.