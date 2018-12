A worker cuts a metal pipe at a workshop in an industrial area in the old quarters of Delhi, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in October grew a stronger-than-expected 8.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast 5.7 percent growth in October.

October’s growth was almost double that of a downwardly revised 4.47 percent year-on-year increase in September, the data showed.