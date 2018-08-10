FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's industrial output growth hits five-month high of 7 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in June grew at its fastest pace in five months to 7 percent from a year earlier, driven by a pick-up in capital goods manufacturing ahead of the festive season, government data showed on Friday.

A worker cuts an iron rod inside a steel factory in Noida October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.4 percent growth in output compared with a revised 3.9 percent year-on-year increase in May.

Manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of industrial output, grew 6.9 percent in June compared with a 2.8 percent rise in May.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

