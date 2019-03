A worker checks the dimension of a wheel used in textile machinery inside a factory in Ahmedabad March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in January rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier, lower than forecast, government data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a growth of 2.0 percent for January.

January’s growth was much slower than the upwardly revised 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in December, the data showed.