NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in July grew 6.6 percent from a year earlier, helped by a rise in the sales of consumer durables ahead of festive season, government data showed on Wednesday.

A worker operates a lathe as he makes spare parts of car gearboxes at a workshop in Kolkata, India, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The figure was in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and compares with a revised 6.9 percent year-on-year increase in June.