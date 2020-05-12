India's March manufacturing output contracts 20.6%

A labourer welds an iron pillar at a building material factory in an industrial area in Dasna, in Uttar Pradesh, January 9, 2019. Picture taken January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s manufacturing output contracted 20.6% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, indicating the impact of national lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Industrial output, which includes manufacturing and mining, contracted 16.7% in March from a year earlier, compared to analysts’ forecast of 8.7% fall in a Reuters poll.

The industrial output for the fiscal year 2019/20 ending March contracted 0.7 % over the corresponding period of the previous year, the data showed.