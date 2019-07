FILE PHOTO: Employees work inside a sari, a traditional clothing worn by women, manufacturing factory in Surat, India, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in May climbed 3.1% from a year earlier, but lagged forecast, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual increase of 3.2% in industrial output.