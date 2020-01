A labourer welds an iron pillar at a building material factory in an industrial area in Dasna, in Uttar Pradesh, India, January 9, 2019. Picture taken January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output rose 1.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that November industrial output fell 0.6% year/year.

The cumulative growth for April-November over the corresponding period the previous year was 0.6%.