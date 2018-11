A labourer carries an iron pipe at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Kolkata, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial output in September grew 4.5 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

This was a tad lower than an upwardly revised 4.7 percent year-on-year increase in August, the data showed.

However, the figure was slightly better than a forecast of 4.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.