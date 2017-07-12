India's retail inflation eases to 1.54 pct in June - govt

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation further eased to 1.54 percent in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

Consumer prices rose 2.18 percent year-on-year in May.

Retail food prices fell 2.12 percent last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05 percent fall in the previous month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)